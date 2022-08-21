Red wine, olive oil and green tea can help you fight COVID: Expert explains why

Each of the 500 natural compounds in the solution was combined with PLpro for the experiments to give them a chance to bind to the enzyme. With a traditional light microscope, it is impossible to determine whether a substance binds to the enzyme. Instead, the mixtures were used to grow tiny crystals. The crystals produced a distinctive diffraction pattern under the intense X-ray illumination from PETRA III at experimental station P11, which allowed researchers to reconstruct the structure of the enzyme down to the level of individual atoms. Meents says that using this data, "we can produce atomically precise 3-dimensional models of the enzyme and see if and where a substance binds to it."

