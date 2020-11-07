Redbird flight academy rolls out first batch of 15 trained drone pilots in India

The first batch of 15 trained and certified drone pilots in India were rolled out on Friday by the Redbird flight training academy in the presence of a Civil Aviation Ministry official.

The certificates to the 15 drone pilots, who completed their five-day training course at the Baramati-based academy in Maharashtra, were given by ministry Joint Secretary Amber Dubey.

The certificates to the 15 drone pilots, who completed their five-day training course at the Baramati-based academy in Maharashtra, were given by ministry Joint Secretary Amber Dubey.

"You're the first batch (of trained drone pilots), so it's not only a moment of pride, but also a moment of responsibility," Dubey said at the event. "A lot of responsibility lies on your shoulders because you, in turn, would be training a lot of other people (on operating drones),"

The official exhorted the pilots to always maintain quality standards. Otherwise, he added, it would negatively affect the entire drone industry.

"We will become the drone capital of the world. The government is sure and the industry is sure, and we all have to work together to make it happen," he said.

The five-day training course was conducted by Redbird on drone model P1, which has been manufactured by Mumbai-based company Rays Aviation. The P1 model weighs around 2.8 kg.

The course had three parts -- classroom training, simulator training and real drone-flying experience.

Asked about the job prospects for the trained drone pilots, Redbird flight training academy vice president (training) Abhilasha Singh said the most common opportunities could be created in fields like public safety, journalism, filmmaking, construction, real estate, disaster management and restaurant business.

