Reddit user loses ₹6 lakhs in options trading, doesn't want to live... community unites in kindness
In what turned out to be an overwhelmingly kind thread of responses, fellow users on the subreddit r/IndianStreetBets, tried to console the original poster and shared some of their own blunders with them. Let's take a look.
A Reddit user who posted about losing ₹6 lakh in options trading was met with sympathy and advice on the site. User Zoyan_123 wrote: “I've lost six lakh rupees in options trading. Feel like I shouldn't be alive. I've lost all my hard-earned money in options. I don't think I can live anymore."