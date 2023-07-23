Hello User
Redeveloped ITPO complex set to host G20 summit

Redeveloped ITPO complex set to host G20 summit

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 03:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • It has an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000, and space to park over 5,500 vehicles

In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped complex finds a place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, according to a tweet by the Press Information Bureau

New Delhi: The redeveloped Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, which will host G20 leaders' meetings in September, will be inaugurated on 26 July.

"With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan Complex proudly holds the title of India's largest MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destination," read a tweet by the Press Information Bureau.

Another tweet said that in terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped IECC Complex finds a place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivaling the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.

"At Level 3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approx. 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia," said another tweet.

IECC has an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000. It also space to park over 5,500 vehicles.

Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 03:55 PM IST
