Redevelopment of New Delhi and Mumbai railway stations: Scope and challenges

According to experts, Indian Railways' plan to convert these railway stations into a multimodal hub has various advantages it as well as some challenges. Vishnu P. Sudarsan, Partner, J Sagar Associates says, "The proposed redevelopment of the Mumbai and New Delhi railways stations through public private partnership is a welcome move that has expectedly drawn interest from a wide swathe of stakeholders. A commendable amount of effort has been put into the structuring of these projects, while building on the experience and the benefit of hindsight that comes with the previous station redevelopment initiatives."