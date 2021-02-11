Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station estimated at 5,000 cr: Goyal

"The facilities proposed include congestion-free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse area without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city, integration with other modes of transport systems e.g. Bus, Metro, etc., user-friendly international signage, well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop off, pick up & parking etc. Request for Qualification (RFQ) has been opened on February 2, 2021," according to the press release by the ministry.

