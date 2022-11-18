Redington partners Enertech to tap rising demand for solar hybrid inventors

“We are pleased to partner with Enertech as the official distributor of Solar Hybrid Inverters. This collaboration will further strengthen our efforts towards solarizing India and enable Enertech to deliver its solutions with more efficiency. We, alongside Enertech, will also strive to create awareness for the utility of Solar Hybrid Inverters amongst the solar solutions system integrators and end customers to establish a trouble-free functioning of demand and supply while also offering the best-in-class after-sales service," said Pradeep Srikanthan, Vice President and SBU Head, Redington Solar.