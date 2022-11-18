Redington partners Enertech to tap rising demand for solar hybrid inventors

New Delhi: Redington Limited on Friday announced its partnership with Enertech to tap the rising demand for solar hybrid inventors in India.
“This partnership will leverage Enertech’s expertise in solar solutions manufacturing and Redington’s dense distribution network across the country, to maximize sales and after-sales service of Solar Hybrid Inverters," the company said in a press release.
Redington’s solar business unit, Redington Solar has collaborated with Enertech to spread awareness of the usage of solar hybrid inverters among solar EPCs (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and the public.
“We are pleased to partner with Enertech as the official distributor of Solar Hybrid Inverters. This collaboration will further strengthen our efforts towards solarizing India and enable Enertech to deliver its solutions with more efficiency. We, alongside Enertech, will also strive to create awareness for the utility of Solar Hybrid Inverters amongst the solar solutions system integrators and end customers to establish a trouble-free functioning of demand and supply while also offering the best-in-class after-sales service," said Pradeep Srikanthan, Vice President and SBU Head, Redington Solar.
Redington Limited has allotted 20 Warehouses across the country for stocking and dispatching solar hybrid inverters, to enhance the nationwide adoption of solar technology.
“The Solar Hybrid Inverter, which is aimed at reducing the day-to-day increasing stress on the Indian Power grid, has a lot of unique features such as remote monitoring & control, settings of the inverter can be modified via RMS tool for minor complaints, true compatibility of Lithium batteries through MODBUS handshake, zero changeover time, grid export, and battery-less feature and many more," the company added.
Enertech’s indigenous patented technology for Solar Hybrid Inverters and Solar PCS from the range of 5KVA to 300KVA has enabled the company to emerge as one the strongest manufacturers of Solar Inverters.
“Our partnership with Redington Solar will enable us to democratize solar power solutions in the country. This partnership will enable us to service and deliver to our customers with last-mile connectivity and technology-enabled logistics. The PAN India sales team of Redington Ltd. will help our company improve its reach to EPCs and resellers of solar hybrid systems," said Kaushik Deshpande, Director & CEO, Enertech.
Enertech can produce deployment-ready solutions for applications in air conditioning, petrol pumps, cold storage, schools/colleges, EV charging stations, and other institutional loads.
