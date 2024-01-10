‘Rediscovering Lakshadweep’: Online permits, better connectivity -- how the archipelago can become next tourism hotspot
Lakshadweep has simplified the process of getting entry permits for tourists by introducing digital e-permits.
Lakshadweep, known for its stunning beaches, has struggled as a tourism destination thanks to cumbersome procedures to obtain entry permits and poor air connectivity. Previously, travellers had to go through a time-consuming offline process to pay a fee of ₹200 for e-permits. While the application process for e-permits is now online, the limited number of flights and sub-standard accommodation facilities have played spoilsport with the islands' tourist arrivals. However, all these things are going to change, and the Centre's new initiatives to boost Lakshadweep's infrastructure are likely to give a shot in the arm to the region's tourism industry.