On July 20, the Redmi K50i 5G was launched in India. The Redmi K50 series, which succeeds the well-liked K20 series, is likely to be a hit with consumers.

Most of the speculations about the phone mentioned in an earlier copy turned out to be correct. It will feature Dimensity 8100, 144Hz Refresh rate, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, 64MP Triple Camera and 67W Turbo Charge. It will also come with Truly Global 5G connectivity.

What is more exciting for Redmi users is that the company is now offering an exchange value for Redmi K20 Pro users. Now, users can buy Redmi K50i for as low as 2555.4 per month. Amazon Price for the Redmi K50i is ₹25,999, which comes with an exchange offer for K20 Pro at ₹8,050.

The exchange bonus is of ₹2,500, the bank discount stands at ₹3,000 and effective price of the phone is ₹12,449. The Redmi K50i can be purchased at a nine-month no-cost EMI. Users have to pay ₹2,555.4 every month. The company is also offering upto ₹3,000 discount on ICICI Cards and EMI.

Here's something exciting! 🎉



If you are a Loyal #RedmiK20Pro user, here are some special discounts for you! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/glZhwO5LUq — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2022

The Redmi K50i will go on sale for the first time on 23rd July at 00:00 Hours. It will be available on the company’s official website (http://mi.com). It will also be available on Amazon and Croma Retail.

Redmi also offers Redmi Buds 3 Lite for ₹1,999. It will be available for sale on the company website and Amazon while the sale goes live on 31st July. in caseyou are able to buy it within the first 48 hours, you can take it home for ₹1,499.

Welcome fun with the #RedmiBuds3Lite:



💯Better Bass

🔒Lock-In Fit Design

🖤Lightweight and Sleek

🔋Faster Charging

📲Quick Touch Response

🎵Up to 18hrs Music Playback

⚡️Type C Compatibility

🔁Bluetooth 5.2

💪IP54, dust & Splash Resistant

🚫Environmental Noise Cancellation pic.twitter.com/zOjThyzduh — Redmi India | Redmi K50i (@RedmiIndia) July 20, 2022

Redmi Buds 3 Lite comes with Better Bass, Lock-In Fit Design, Faster Charging, Quick Touch Response and Bluetooth 5.2. The buds that are “Lightweight and Sleek" can provide up to 18 hours of music playback. It comes with Type C compatibility, IP54, dust & Splash Resistant and Environmental Noise Cancellation.