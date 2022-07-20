Redmi K50i 5G, Buds 3 Lite launched: Check price, sale date, no-cost EMI offers and more2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 02:33 PM IST
Most of the speculations about Redmi K50i 5G mentioned in an earlier copy turned out to be correct.
Most of the speculations about Redmi K50i 5G mentioned in an earlier copy turned out to be correct.
Listen to this article
On July 20, the Redmi K50i 5G was launched in India. The Redmi K50 series, which succeeds the well-liked K20 series, is likely to be a hit with consumers.