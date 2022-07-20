What is more exciting for Redmi users is that the company is now offering an exchange value for Redmi K20 Pro users. Now, users can buy Redmi K50i for as low as 2555.4 per month. Amazon Price for the Redmi K50i is ₹25,999, which comes with an exchange offer for K20 Pro at ₹8,050.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}