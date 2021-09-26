REET Exam 2021: Five people were arrested in Bikaner for allegedly attempting to cheat in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 exam held on Sunday. They were caught with Bluetooth devices fitted in slippers.

Ahead of the exam, the state government had suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS/MMS services in many districts including Jaipur and Ajmer. A total of 3,993 exam centres were set up across all 33 districts.

Despite this, some people did make an attempt to cheat in the exam. In Bikaner, five people were arrested after being caught wearing specially designed slippers with Bluetooth devices.

Seven others were also arrested from different places in connection with fraud in the REET exam.

According to PTI, Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra said the five arrested people were wearing slippers in which the devices were fitted. Two of them, identified as Madan Lal and Trilokchand, are allegedly gang members who provided the slippers to candidates or their relatives while three were REET candidates.

“They were caught at a bus stand under Gangashahar police station area before the exam. During checking, the slippers and other devices were recovered. The main accused who is the gang leader is absconding while two members of the gang were arrested," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

The SP said the slippers were provided to candidates for ₹6 lakh.

Chandra informed that based on the information of the gang members, police in other districts, including Sikar, Pratapgarh and Ajmer were alerted.

