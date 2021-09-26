The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 will be conducted in Jaipur on Sunday. The exam will recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on June 20 but was postponed due to Covid-19. More than 16 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the examination in over 4,000 exam centres in the state. The REET will be conducted after almost three years in the state. The examination will be conducted at 200 places in the state. In the Jaipur district alone, more than 2.5 lakh candidates will take the examination at 592 centres.

REET 2021: RAJASTHAN GOVT ALLOWS FREE TRAVEL FOR CANDIDATES

The Rajasthan government has provided free travel facility to all the candidates appearing for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) exam 2021. All the state roadway buses will be available for free travel for the candidates. Along with this, public transport and other private buses are also being arranged.

REET 2021: BUS ACCIDENTS KILLS 6 CANDIDATES

Six candidates of REET were killed and five others injured when their vehicle collided with a container in the Chaksu area on Saturday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident. He announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the CM’s relief fund.

REET 2021 PAPER LEAK

The state government has warned if government employees are found leaking the question paper will be terminated from service. CM Gehlot said if any government officer/employee is found to be involved in cases like a paper leak, dummy candidates taking the exam, and copying in recruitment examinations, they should be dismissed from service.

The Rajasthan Police arrested four members of a gang on September 24 for an alleged bid to make dummy candidates write REET exam. According to police, the four people were arrested with ₹5.60 lakh in cash in the state’s Dausa

REET 2021 QUESTION PAPER

The exam consists of two papers---Paper-I is for those who want to teach classes 1 to 5, and Paper-II for those who are interested in teaching classes 6 to 8.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.