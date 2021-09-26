The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 will be conducted in Jaipur on Sunday. The exam will recruit 31,000 Grade 3 teachers in the state. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held on June 20 but was postponed due to Covid-19. More than 16 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the examination in over 4,000 exam centres in the state. The REET will be conducted after almost three years in the state. The examination will be conducted at 200 places in the state. In the Jaipur district alone, more than 2.5 lakh candidates will take the examination at 592 centres.