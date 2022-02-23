Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) examination will be conducted in a few months from now, and around 62,000 posts will be filled with candidates who will clear the teachers' eligibility exam.

During his Budget speech today, Gehlot said: “REET exam will be conducted in July this year, with a total of 62,000 posts available."

With regards to new education initiatives to be taken in the state, Gehlot said 36 women universities will be opened in 19 districts of Rajashtan.

He said a total of 3,820 schools, including many English schools, till Class 12 will be opened and the state government will focus on opening new medical colleges. The state government will also open an educational hub in Jaipur.

Gehlot said the state government will compensate students for the loss of education due to Covid. For this, a 3-month Bridge course will be conducted in the next year. The state government has set aside ₹20 crore for this project.

As per Gehlot, the state also announced its first-ever agriculture budget, emphasising the special focus on improving the lives of farmers in the state.

Gehlot said the state government aims to provide a total of 1 lakh new jobs in Rajasthan, with a special focus on the healthcare sector. "I declare that outdoor, indoor OPD, IPD facilities in all government medical institutes of the state will be free of cost for the people. Also, under the Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme, free of cost insurance up to ₹5,00,000 will be available to people," he added.

Also read: Rajasthan: CM Gehlot presents Budget, special focus on employment, healthcare

CM Gehlot presents Budget

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented his fourth Budget for the year 2022-23, with the main focus on employment and healthcare. Further, presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot announced the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announced in Assembly during Budget speech, “all Rajasthan government employees appointed on or after 1st January 2004 will be entitled to pension scheme like earlier (older version of the scheme) from next year onward."

From next year, 100 days of employment will be available in urban areas on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for which a ₹800 crore budget has been proposed. Under the state government's ambitious Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme launched last year, Gehlot announced an increase in health cover from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh per family in a year. He also announced that IPD and OPD services will be free-of-cost in state-run hospitals.

With ANI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.