REET: New exam date announced; 62,000 posts up for grabs

Gehlot said the state government aims to provide a total of 1 lakh new jobs in Rajasthan, with a special focus on the healthcare sector. "I declare that outdoor, indoor OPD, IPD facilities in all government medical institutes of the state will be free of cost for the people. Also, under the Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme, free of cost insurance up to ₹5,00,000 will be available to people," he added.