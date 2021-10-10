REET exam paper leak: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has apprehended prime accused Batti Lal and one more person from Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, according to news agency ANI. They were being tracked for the last three days.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam was held on 26 September and over 16 lakh candidates had participated. But soon after the exams, allegations of irregularities surfaced.

Two days later, the Rajasthan government suspended two senior officials and 13 employees of the education department. In Sawai Madhopur district, Wazirpur, Sub-Divisional Officer Narendra Kumar Meena (RAS) and two RPS officers Narayan Tiwari and Rajulal Meena were suspended. Thirteen employees of the education and three policemen were also suspended.

School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said the role of 13 employees of the education department was found suspicious during the conduct of the exam. Therefore, they were suspended after FIRs were registered against them, he said.

The BJP recently demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, saying that the Congress had close links with the mastermind behind the paper leak.

State party chief Satish Poonia alleged that Batti Lal Meena, the accused, is a Congress worker and his photograph with state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra is doing the rounds on social media.

"Meena, is a registered worker of the Congress and his photograph with many Congress leaders, including Dotasra, is doing the rounds on social media," Poonia said.

"The BJP demands from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to recommend a CBI inquiry into the irregularities," he said. Poonia also demanded that state Education Minister Dotasra be removed from his post.

