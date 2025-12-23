‘Reflection of deep bonding between two nations’: Jaishankar on $450-million cyclone relief for Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo. Jaishankar is visiting Sri Lanka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy.

“Assured India's steadfast commitment to Sri Lanka's rebuilding post Cyclone Ditwah. The reconstruction package offered by India is a reflection of the deep bonding between our two nations,” Jaishankar said after meetin the Sri Lankan PM.

Jaishankar landed in Colombo on Monday to hold talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership as the island nation begins reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

The cyclone that hit the island nation in late November killed over 640 people and damaged crops, tea estates and critical transport infrastructures including roads and bridges.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar said that India is proud to stand by Sri Lanka during Cyclone Ditwah and has proposed an assistance package worth $450 million or ₹ 4,040 crore.

Jaishankar made these remarks alongside Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

"Just as Sri Lanka was recovering from the economic crisis of 2022, this natural disaster has created ‌new ‍difficulties," Jaishankar, said.

"Prime Minister Modi directed that we now engage with the Sri Lankan government to address their priorities. In that regard, the assistance package that we have proposed is worth $450 million, Jaishankar said, adding the package will include $350 million in Concessional lines of credit, and $100 million of grants.

"This package is being finalised, in close consultation with the government of Sri Lanka. Our assistance will cover sectors worst affected by the cyclone, including one, rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity," he said.

Operation Sagar Bandhu India had launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to help Sri Lanka deal with the crisis. On Tuesday, Jaishankar will hold talks with the top Sri Lankan leadership.

Since the launch of Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28, India has provided over 1,134 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, including dry rations, tents, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, clothing, water purification systems, and 14.5 tonnes of medicines and surgical equipment.

