How long will India be kept out of decision-making structures of UN, asks Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering a virtual address at the 75th annual UN General Assembly on Saturday.

The UN General Assembly this year is largely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of world leaders have been delivering pre-recorded speeches at the summit in New York.

Here are the live updates from Modi's speech:

" When we were strong, we were never a threat to the world, when we were weak, we never become a burden on the world. How long would a country have to wait particularly when the transformational changes happening in that country affect a large part of the world," says PM Modi

"Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?," asks PM Modi at UNGA

"Reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the UN is the need of the hour. It is a fact that the faith and respect that the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people in India is unparalleled," says Modi

"Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?," asks PM Modi

If we were to make an objective assessment of the performance of UN over the last 75 years, we see several stellar achievements. But at the same time, there are also several instances that point to the need for a serious introspection of the work of the United Nations: Modi

"India is proud of the fact that it is one of the Founding Members of the United Nations. On this historic occasion, I have come to this global platform to share the sentiments of 1.3 billion people of India," says PM Modi





