Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian.

Reform measures in Budget to help India become $5 trillion economy: CEA

He also said the country's economy is expected to grow at 15.5 per cent in nominal terms in 2021-22 and contract 1-2 per cent depending on what the inflation actually might be for the year ending March 2021