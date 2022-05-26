This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Addressing graduating students of the Indian School of Business (ISB), the PM said that last year, the country attracted record amount of Foreign Direct Investments
India is the fastest-growing economy among the G-20 nations, in addition to having the third-largest ecosystem in the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
Addressing graduating students of the Indian School of Business (ISB), the PM said that last year, the country attracted record amount of Foreign Direct Investments.
"Today, India is the fastest developing economy in G-20. India is in the second position when it comes to internet users. India is in the second position in the global retail index. India has the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. There are several such achievements," Modi said.
He said the "reform, perform, transform" mantra redefined the governance of the country.
Today the world is witnessing that India means business and this is the achievement of not only the government but also the youth and graduates from institutions like ISB, he further said.
Celebrating the completion of 20 years of the establishment of the ISB, the PM also said that it is one of the top business schools in Asia.
"We all are celebrating the completion of 20 years of the establishment of ISB. Today many colleagues have got degrees and gold medals. It has been the penance of many people to take ISB to this stage of success. Remembering all of them today, I congratulate you all very much," PM Modi said.
"In the year 2001, Atal ji dedicated it to the country. Since then, till today, about 50,000 executives have graduated from here. Today ISB is one of the top business schools in Asia," he added.