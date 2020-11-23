Reforms, disinvestment to continue at brisk pace: Nirmala Sitharaman

Reforms and stake sale in state-owned companies will continue even as India refines rules and procedures to make life easier for businesses and strives for self-sufficiency, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured industry leaders on Monday.

Sitharaman told business leaders that the government’s programme of stake sale in state run companies will accelerate in coming days.

“Momentum of reforms shall continue. Several more active reform related steps are taken up. Financial sector is professionalised. Disinvestment agenda continues. We shall go with greater momentum in getting privatisation—that which has been cleared by the cabinet--to go forward," Sitharaman said. She was speaking at a virtual conference organised by industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) about multinational companies operating in India.

India has set a ₹2.1 trillion disinvestment target for this fiscal but has so far managed only just above ₹6,100 crore due to the pandemic. On Monday, the finance ministry invited bids for hiring a consultant for one year to assist with the disinvestment programme.

Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog, who spoke at the conference earlier in the day said that the government has identified several assets for monetisation which will give robust investment opportunity to long term investors such as sovereign wealth, pension and insurance funds. “We have identified several assets for monetisation including pipelines, gas grids, powerlines, ports, airports and non-core PSUs," Kant said.

Sitharaman said that sovereign wealth funds are showing interest in participating in India’s infrastructure development programme. She said that the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd., an investment platform anchored by the government, has been actively engaging with SWFs to support them in availing of tax concessions meant for their infrastructure investments. “SWFs want to tie up with the national infrastructure pipeline we have announced. In last one month, two new SWFs asked if they also can benefit." India has already granted full income tax exemption to investments by UAE’s sovereign wealth fund MIC Redwood 1 RSC Ltd. into infrastructure and other priority sectors.

The Narendra Modi administration offered tax incentive for SWFs in the Finance Act of 2020, making the income earned by these investors here eligible for a deduction while calculating taxable income.

The tax incentive applies to income earned as dividend, interest or as long-term capital gains in a company carrying on the business of infrastructure development. In order to be eligible for the tax exemption, the investment needs to be made on or before 31 March 2024 and needs to be held for at least three years.

The national infrastructure pipeline envisages $1.5 trillion worth of investments, out of which 21% will come from the private sector, according to Amitabh Kant. The project pipeline has a high degree of readiness with 40% of the projects already under various stages of construction, said Kant.

Sitharaman assured businesses that steps are being taken for quick resolution of disputes and to eliminate discretion in matters of tax assessment. She said the government will look into the suggestion from industry representatives about having a system of real time settlement of tax disputes.

