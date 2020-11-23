Reforms, disinvestment to continue at brisk pace: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that sovereign wealth funds are showing interest in participating in India’s infrastructure development programme. She said that the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd., an investment platform anchored by the government, has been actively engaging with SWFs to support them in availing of tax concessions meant for their infrastructure investments. “SWFs want to tie up with the national infrastructure pipeline we have announced. In last one month, two new SWFs asked if they also can benefit." India has already granted full income tax exemption to investments by UAE’s sovereign wealth fund MIC Redwood 1 RSC Ltd. into infrastructure and other priority sectors.