Reforms in Ayush sector to boost growth: Sonowal

Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary Ministry of Ayush addressed the plenary session on regulatory roadmap for ease of doing business. In his address he said that the first important aspect of ease of doing business is consultation and that is happening robustly at Ministry of Ayush. Further, for promoting scientific approach, the ministry is working with the Departments of Science and Biotechnology and the inputs are effectively included in our roadmap.

