Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolled by, Mint's reporters and columnists looked around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
For India, 2025 has set the bar higher for reforms as the growth driver
SummaryAs India prepares for 2026, the government plans deeper reforms focused on taxes, business regulations, and support for SMEs. These changes aim to boost investment and accelerate growth amidst a fragmented global economy.
Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolled by, Mint's reporters and columnists looked around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.