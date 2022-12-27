Reforms set stage for steady 6.5-7% growth: Nageswaran1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 11:55 PM IST
While economic reforms, including the implementation of goods and services tax and insolvency code, have positively impacted India’s economy, they have been overshadowed by the pandemic, balance sheet repair for banks and companies, and external shocks such as commodity price increases and interest rate hikes, chief economic adviser in the finance ministry V. Anantha Nageswaran said. However, these reforms have set the stage for sustained 6.5-7% growth in the coming years, Nageswaran said in an interview.