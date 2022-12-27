Reforms set stage for steady 6.5-7% growth: Nageswaran

The effect of many of the reforms done in the past six years—from 2016—including GST, IBC and privatization, has been muted because of the financial system repair, followed by covid, followed by the commodity price shock and the synchronized monetary policy tightening. Naturally, people ask about the proof of the pudding in terms of growth rate. The truth is, in economics, we use the qualification ‘everything else remaining constant’ while speaking about the result of an action. But in reality, everything else does not remain constant. Things are constantly changing, right? The government may have rolled out reforms like GST, IBC and RERA, banking sector recapitalization, privatization and various structural reforms. But for them to deliver faster economic growth, it requires an unchanged set of circumstances. But circumstances changed and, suddenly, we had a pandemic, geopolitical tensions and then a commodity price shock. So people do not account adequately for the fact that economic theories or policy actions will have an impact, provided everything else remains constant. When other things change, naturally, their short-term effect overshadows long-term structural impact (of reforms). But once these one-off factors fade, then the structural impact of these reforms will shine through in data. This is exactly what happened between 1998 and 2002. In those years, a lot of reforms were made. You had golden quadrilateral, interest rate deregulation, privatization and telecom reforms, but none of them showed up in the data till 2003 because, simultaneously, we had other negative shocks like sanctions, end of tech boom, two successive droughts and 9/11. A lot of one-off shocks clouded the positive impact of structural reforms happening at that time. But once those one-off shocks faded, the lagged effect of those reforms manifested in higher growth rates. Now we are in a similar situation. Therefore, asking why these reforms are not reflected in data or suggesting these measures are not helping the economy is completely incorrect. With our balance sheets (of lenders and corporations) now in good shape, I believe the economy is resilient and will be able to achieve a steady growth rate of 6.5-7%. We are not fully accounting for the fact that the digital transformation is adding to formalization. We are also not fully accounting for the fact that the capital formation cycle last decade was sluggish due to the financial system stress. Now that is turning for the better. These are the important points that make me optimistic about India’s growth prospects.