People aged between 18-44 years are advised to not go to hospitals for Covid-19 inoculation on 1 May as Karnataka has not received the required vaccine doses yet, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Friday.

"We gave orders to Serum Institute, Pune for providing over 1 crore doses. But the official news is that they are still not prepared to give it to us from tomorrow, as it was scheduled," said Sudhakar.

"That is why we are requesting people of Karnataka, especially those above 18 years up to 44 years to refrain from going to hospitals thinking that you may be vaccinated tomorrow," he added.

The minister further reassured people that officials will inform them when a confirmation regarding vaccine delivery is obtained.

Sudhakar also urged the Centre to help Karnataka in times of pandemic as the Covid-19 cases in the state are "really high".

"I only request people to wait and register on the CoWIN portal. We are trying our best to receive the vaccines from the companies. I also request the government of India to intervene and also support us because the cases in Karnataka are really high in terms of active cases and positive cases as well," he said.

The third phase of the vaccination drive is scheduled to start on Saturday to vaccinate people within the age group of 18-44 years.

However, many states have flagged the issue of insufficient stock of vaccines and indicated that they may miss the launch date.

Claiming that shortage of Covid-19 jabs may disrupt plans to immunize all adults from 1 May, Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana have said the process to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group will begin once they get a substantial number of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies.

Meanwhile, Karnataka health department has said that the state has 3,49,515 active Covid-19 cases. The state has recorded 15,306 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year. In the last 24 hours, Karnataka reported 20,612 new Covid-19 cases and 270 related deaths.

1 crore doses of vaccine

Chief Minister B Yediyurappa said on Thursday that Karnataka is procuring one crore additional doses of Covid vaccine, reported news agency PTI.

"Work order in this regard has been placed," he said

