‘Refrain from mocking’: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells news channel over report on Mahakumbh

Former Union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday lashed out at a Malayalam television channel that supposedly mocked the recently-concluded Mahakumbh mela during one of its shows.

The television channel in question, Asianet News, is owned by Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Chandrasekhar said that he received messages from many people saying that their sentiments were hurt by what was said on the show.

“A number of malayalees have msgd me hurt by what they believe to be a program mocking #MahaKhumb. My family also were among the crores of devotees who were there (sic),” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Perplexity AI steps in as Suresh Sambandam questions Kumbh Mela visitor count

The former Union minister informed that he has brought this up with the senior management of the news channel and asked them to refrain from such “inadvertent or other mocking” of a gathering that attracts lakhs of devotees.

“I have brought this to attention of Asianet News leadership and requested that no such inadvertent or other mocking be done, about a gathering of reverence for lakhs of devotees,” he said.

“To every Hindu as in any religion, our faith is important - to crores of Hindus across the country and in Kerala and we wud all rqst that it be respected (sic),” Chandrasekhar added.

What did Asianet News say? According to a report by The Indian Express, Asianet News, in its latest weekly programme Cover Story on March 1, took a jab at people taking a dip at the Mahakumbh.

Advertisement

“Hundreds of people from Kerala took part in the Ganga snan. Hindu sentiments, interest in rituals, and the Kumbh mela snan, which were not prevalent until now, have emerged in a state where CPI(M) is ruling. Even when Kerala is claiming to be 100 percent literate, Kumbh mela snan and propitiating BJP are favourite matters for a lot of Keralites,” the newspaper reported it as saying.

Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh 2025, which concluded on February 26, became a historic event with its divine and grandexecution, witnessing an unprecedented gathering of over 66 crore devotees. Held on the banks of Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Mahakumbh marked a sacred occasion after 144 years, drawing lakhs of people from across India and the world.

Advertisement

Maha Kumbh 2025 has opened the doors to new possibilities of spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh. During this mega event, the Uttar Pradesh government developed five major spiritual corridors.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and said that over 66.30 crore people visited the religious event.

Also Read | Mamata targets UP govt again; says Kumbh happening after 144 years is not true