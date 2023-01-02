Refrigerator prices may go up by up to 5% as BEE labelling norms come into force

Considering the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) revised standards are now in effect as of January 1 of this year, prices of refrigerators are projected to rise by up to 5%. Companies including Godrej Appliances, Haier, and Panasonic claim that depending on the models, the adoption of the new standards may lead to a rise in consumer prices of 2–5%. The new regulations require separate star labelling for freezers and refrigerator provisioning units (storage section) of frost-free versions in addition to strengthening labelling.
"Now, we have to declare labelling for both. That is the new change," said Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi told PTI.
Upon being questioned about the price rise, he said: "In every energy efficiency tightening, cost inputs go up a little bit to achieve those efficiencies through better insulation and around 2-3 per cent price hike because of this will be happening, depending on various models and star ratings".
Moreover, another change in the recent star labelling that is happening is the declaration of the net capacity of a refrigerator unit and not the gross capacity, Nandi said.
Gross capacity refers to the entire amount of liquid that can be stored in a unit, whereas net capacity refers to the usable capacity of any refrigerator. Based on this storage difference, a customer can choose a refrigerator wisely based on the real storage capacity that is available from the company.
"For example, there are gaps between the door and shelves, which are not useable. So, those will not be considered," Nandi added.
Haier Appliances India President Satish NS said after BEE revised norms, energy efficiency for refrigerators has been redefined.
"Some of the compressors have to be reloaded or changed. Definitely, we are looking for a 2-4 per cent price increase," he said, adding "the cost would be passed on to the consumers".
Panasonic Marketing India MD Fumiyasu Fujimori said: "With the revised BEE norms coming into effect, we expect an impact on the pricing of refrigerators to go up to 5 per cent. We at Panasonic, are keeping a close eye on the development and will try to absorb maximum costs".
Entry-level buyers will face a challenge as affordability costs will rise, he added.
The Indian refrigerator market was estimated to be worth USD 3.07 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.88 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.62 per cent, according to research from Research And Markets. The Indian Refrigerator Market is expected to reach $5880.87 Million in value by 2028, growing at a 9.2% annual pace. North India region is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of the market, approximately USD1895.40 million by 2028F, due to higher sales of refrigerators in the major cities like Delhi & NCR, according to the report of Research And Markets, the world’s largest market research store.
As of now, Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Whirlpool Of India Limited, Haier Appliances (India) Private Limited, Hitachi India Private Limited, Panasonic India Private Limited, Blue Star Limited, and Siemens Limited are important players in the Indian refrigerator market.
