Refrigerator prices may go up by up to 5% as BEE labelling norms come into force

Considering the Bureau of Energy Efficiency's (BEE) revised standards are now in effect as of January 1 of this year, prices of refrigerators are projected to rise by up to 5%. Companies including Godrej Appliances, Haier, and Panasonic claim that depending on the models, the adoption of the new standards may lead to a rise in consumer prices of 2–5%. The new regulations require separate star labelling for freezers and refrigerator provisioning units (storage section) of frost-free versions in addition to strengthening labelling.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}