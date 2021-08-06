New Delhi: The government is expected to set off the cost of settling the retrospective tax cases from direct tax receipts, which could impact the net direct tax collections.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha on Friday says that it does not involve any expenditure, recurring or non-recurring, from the Consolidated Funds of India. That suggests the refunds involved in settling the disputes could be processed from the gross direct tax receipts, explained Ved Jain, former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

In the case of Cairn Energy, the government had seized the Group’s close to 10% residual shareholding in erstwhile Cairn India Ltd. which was later merged with Vedanta Ltd. This, and a further tax refund due to Cairn in an unrelated matter which was also seized by the Income Tax department, was earlier estimated to be close to ₹10,570 crore or $1.4 billion. In the case of Vodafone, India collected about ₹45 crore of taxes. An email sent to the finance ministry seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing. Emails sent to Cairn Energy and Vodafone Plc. remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

In the case of two of the 17 tax disputes arising from the retrospective use of the anti-evasion measure introduced in 2012 which the latest amendment seeks to nullify, the department has not made an assessment orders and the question of refund does not arise. The government takes the extreme step of freezing the assets to protect its revenue interest only in cases where the tax payer is exiting Indian shores. Where the disputing party continues economic activities within the country, such instances are less frequent.

The other transactions that reached courts due to the retrospective tax include Vedanta Resources' purchase of controlling stake in Sesa Goa, SABMiller's acquisition of Foster's India, AT&T's sale of Idea Cellular India and Sanofi Pasteur Holdings' acquisition of Shanta Biotech.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on Friday that the idea of the Bill was to fulfil commitments given by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former finance minister Late Arun Jaitley that the party was not in favour of retrospective changes to the law. The minister also explained that during the period when these cases were sub-judice at various platforms, the government could not make legislative changes and had to wait for their logical conclusion in courts.

The Lower House of the Parliament cleared the Bill amid uproar by Opposition parties after Sitharaman made a brief statement about the need for the amendment.

Sitharaman also pointed out that the 2012 Finance Act provision that made offshore transactions involving Indian assets--including those executed prior to the change in law, taxable in India—was a “a matter of prolonged litigation."

After BJP come to power in 2014, the government made a commitment in the House that it did not believe in applying that provision retrospectively. “We are amending the law to fulfil that commitment," Sitharaman explained.

The Income Tax amendment does not resolve the dispute India has with the shareholders of Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. over a cancelled satellite lease deal as it is not a tax matter. Devas had won a $1.3 billion international arbitration award in its favour.

