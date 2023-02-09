Seating arrangements while traveling are important as everyone would like to travel as comfortably as possible. But, sometimes issues over these seating arrangements can turn ugly, and on Thursday a passenger named Surya Garg shared a similar experience. When Garg denied the request to change her seat, she was cursed by the lady for the whole duration of the flight.

While sharing her ordeal, Garg who lives in New York (US) said that she was sitting on the window seat and a woman who was sitting on the middle seat wanted her to switch her seat with the son of the lady. When she asked "who is your son?" the lady pointed at almost a 6 feet man, Garg recalls.

She noted that the boy was “a minimum of 16 or 17 years old," and looked like a complete adult.

Surya Garg also added that while all the passengers were preparing to board the plane the boy was “talking on the phone to his girlfriend the entire time we were boarding."

She explained in the video that she was well-settled in her seat and didn't want to move. “I said, ‘Look, I’m sorry, no. I paid extra for this seat," she told the lady, only to see to changed reaction.

After she denied changing the seat, Garg said the lady immediately turned nasty and started muttering profanities.

“This woman makes the nastiest face at me I’ve ever experienced, sits down next to me in the middle seat that, like, she was assigned to. Her son goes back to the middle seat that he’s assigned to in the back, and then — I kid you not — under her breath for, like, the entirety of the flight, is just, like, muttering profanities at me," Garg recalled in disbelief.

The video was viewed by almost 5 lakh people and most of them supported Garg saying that she has not done anything wrong.