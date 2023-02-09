'Refused to change seat, woman cursed me the whole flight': Flyer shares ordeal
- After she denied changing the seat, Garg said the lady immediately turned nasty and started muttering profanities
Seating arrangements while traveling are important as everyone would like to travel as comfortably as possible. But, sometimes issues over these seating arrangements can turn ugly, and on Thursday a passenger named Surya Garg shared a similar experience. When Garg denied the request to change her seat, she was cursed by the lady for the whole duration of the flight.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×