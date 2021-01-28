Regional cinema lines up movie calendar for 2021

The Malayalam language line-up includes big star vehicles including Mammootty’s The Priest and Mohanlal’s Marakkar besides medium-budget offerings like Operation Java, Varthamanam and others. Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Allu Arjun are not too far behind, having scheduled their films Vakeel Saab, Acharya, Radhe Shyam and Pushpa, one for each month starting April, going as far ahead as October with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s new film RRR. Zee Studios has lined up a Punjabi film titled Puaada for March. Theatre owners and trade experts say many of these producers only needed a push like Master to know audiences are coming back to cinemas and recovery is now on its way.

