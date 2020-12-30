Regional language streaming services to hit screens in 2021

NEW DELHI : As consumers increase time and engagement with OTT (over-the-top) services in 2020, a clutch of new regional language streaming platforms is ready to make a splash in 2021.

While Marathi platform Letsflix has been floated by film and theatre producer Narendra Firodia, Koode, a Malayalam service has been launched by Studio Mojo, a regional video entertainment network. There is also a new Telugu platform called Urvasi challenging the dominance of aha Video in the language so far. These build on the bouquet of vernacular OTTs available earlier such as Bengali streaming service Hoichoi.

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

Media experts say the Indian OTT space, despite more than 40 players vying for eyeballs, is far from cluttered right now and the coming months will see specific language niches develop.

Subscription video-on-demand or SVoD has registered a 55-60% growth in India in 2020 over the previous year, with more than 50% of these new users likely to continue using the service, according to a recent report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Further, tier-two, three and four towns have notched up 1.5 times the number of new OTT (over-the-top) users as compared to metro and tier-one cities during covid. Video streaming saw 21 billion weekly viewing minutes in April but is now down to 18 billion.

“India is a vernacular country. There is a lot to do in all the languages and a lot of content available. This mass of content will not restrict anyone, instead give a chance to people in tier-two, three and four towns to watch content in their own language. So, the biggest advantage here is that you are reaching that last mile of people and that gives us an edge especially since the Internet is now available everywhere," said Narendra Firodia, founder of Letsflix who has also floated an infotainment and news app LetsUp.

Ajit Thakur, chief executive officer of aha Video said positioning as a specific language service, in their case Telugu, can help. “The advantage of a being a hyper-local service is that we knew the market better than others and were able to reach out to producers whose movies we knew were ready during the lockdown and we wanted to acquire for a direct digital premiere," Thakur said adding that they were able to premiere nearly one film every week earlier this year.

Vishal Shah, managing partner at GroupM-owned media agency MediaCom agreed the game for OTTs in India has just begun and the language and audience diversity could eventually see over a thousand streaming apps, just like television channels.

“India is not an easy market, it has a high, middle and low class whose consumption and relevance patterns are different. One should increasingly see a lot more niche and specialist apps resonating with particular sets of consumers," Shah added.

However, challenges for OTTs, irrespective of language or positioning remain. While many believe in churning out content without quality control, others are inconsistent in dishing out relevant offerings, leading to subscriber fatigue. According to a report by Brightcove Inc., a global provider of cloud solutions for video, it is not uncommon for consumers to unsubscribe their OTT services. Reasons for unsubscribing include finding that the platform is too expensive (32%), insufficient content (29%), and too much unwatched content (27%).

“It will be a problem of plenty if your content doesn’t resonate with your core audience or subscriber base. The question for all services is whether they’re giving the consumer a reason to come back," a senior executive at a streaming platform said.

The space available for multiple players notwithstanding, industry experts have pointed to the increasing likelihood of media giants to consolidate, especially after Walt Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the content alliance between ZEE5 and ALTBalaji, or Warner Bros and Universal Pictures recalibrating to produce films together for direct release on their own OTT platforms, HBO Max and Peacock respectively. In India too, a few big players will eventually emerge, they say, to take over smaller entities.

“One plus one in this business will always be bigger than two. If libraries combine, the size of premium content and customer base increases and you end up making far more money," another senior executive at a streaming platform had said on condition of anonymity to Mint earlier this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via