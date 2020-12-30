Regional language streaming services to hit screens in 2021

“India is a vernacular country. There is a lot to do in all the languages and a lot of content available. This mass of content will not restrict anyone, instead give a chance to people in tier-two, three and four towns to watch content in their own language. So, the biggest advantage here is that you are reaching that last mile of people and that gives us an edge especially since the Internet is now available everywhere," said Narendra Firodia, founder of Letsflix who has also floated an infotainment and news app LetsUp.