Regional language titles help film business recover

Trade website Box Office India said Puaada’s hold in east Punjab has been excellent so far, despite being released in far fewer theatres than the film would have managed in pre-pandemic times. Further, the film is a record opener for lead actor Ammy Virk in overseas markets such as the UK and New Zealand. In the former, it had emerged as the fifth-highest opening Punjabi film ever last weekend with £84,000. Restrictions in Canada led to a loss of $75,000 but the film still managed a huge $275,000.

