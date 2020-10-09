A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district on Friday asked the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut regarding her Twitter post allegedly targetting farmers protest over the recently-passed Farmers Act.

The Tumakuru court said the complainant had filed an application under Section 156(3) of the CrPC for further probe.

"The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report," it said. Naik told news agency PTI that in connection with his criminal case against Ranaut,the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register an FIR and inquire.

What exactly happened

According to reports, advocate Ramesh Naik filed the complaint over the Queen actress's 21 September tweet. In his plea, Naik alleged that Kangana Ranaut’s tweet has a clear intention to injure the people who are opposing the farm laws, “wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots and promote the culture of non-violence in the young minds of society."

“....this posting on twitter account of the accused posted by her may lead to collision between the people of different group believe in different ideology. It seems that the government authorities have turned a blind eye to the same and does not have any established measures or rules and guidelines to control and regulate the same. On the bare perusal of all these content it is more than evident that the government is least bothered and as usual waiting for some dangerous consequences to happen before taking some appropriate actions," he said, as per reports.

Here's Kangana's tweet

People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation 🙂 https://t.co/oAnBTX0Drb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Kangana had tweeted on 21 September from her official Twitter handle, which goes by the name -- @KanganaTeam: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation."

