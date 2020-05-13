BENGALURU: Offering some relief to real estate developers, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday extended by six months registration and completion dates of all projects under Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

This will apply to all real estate projects expiring on or after 25 March, and individual applications are not needed.

Sitharaman said the covid-19 outbreak should be considered a force majeure event under RERA.

The urban development ministry will issue an advisory to all states and union territories so that the respective regulatory authorities can invoke the force majeure clause.

The finance minister also said that fresh project registration certificates should be issued automatically with revised timelines. Timelines will be extended for various statutory compliances under RERA concurrently.

These measures will de-stress real estate developers and ensure completion of projects so that homebuyers can get delivery of their booked homes with revised timelines.

The covid-19 outbreak has stalled the construction of thousands of real estate projects, putting a stop on home sales and creating cash flow problems for most developers.

The residential sector had already been reeling from a prolonged slowdown and the lockdown has only deepened the crisis.

“This is a big move that will de-stress developers significantly, since construction activity had been halted all across the country. Homebuyers’ wait for their homes will be extended by this move, but this was in any case inevitable," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated