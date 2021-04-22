As India faces the deadly Covid-19 second wave surge, the government had on Monday opened vaccinations to everyone above the 18 years of age from May 1

Vaccine registration for all above 18 years will start this week on the CoWin platform and the Aarogya Setu app. So, those eligible for the jabs in the third phase of inoculation drive which will kickstart from May 1, can register for their shot. RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA) told CNBC-TV18 that people of 18 years and above can start registering for Covid vaccination from Saturday.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government. They would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Apart from Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik will soon be used, the government says.

Yesterday, Serum Institute of India (SII) said its vaccine would be sold at ₹400 to states and at ₹600 to private hospitals.

On the Aarogya Setu app homepage, go to the 'CoWIN' tab.

Under the CoWIN icon, you can see four options - Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard.

Tap on the "Vaccination" tab and then select the "Register Now" option.

Enter your mobile number and then click on "proceed to verify".

Enter the OTP and again select "proceed to verify".

Once the number verification is done, you will have to upload a photo ID card.

You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth.

You can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

You can also check for vaccination sites by state, district, block and pin code. The date and availability will be displayed. Select the "book" option.

Once registered successfully, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details.

