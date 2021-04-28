3 min read.Updated: 28 Apr 2021, 08:34 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
All citizens above the age of 18 years can register themselves for getting Covid-19 vaccine jabs starting 4 pm today as the government gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May.
"Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus,: Aarogya Setu informed in a tweet.
Registration for 18 plus to begin on https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus. #LargestVaccineDrive
Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government. They would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.
The Centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far - frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.
The Serum Institute of India has priced Covishield vaccine at ₹400 per dose for states and ₹600 per dose for private hospitals, Bharat Biotech has decided to sell its Covaxin at ₹600 per dose to states and ₹1,200 per dose to private hospitals. The Centre, however, has asked the drug makers to lower their prices.
Apart from Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik will soon be used, the government said.
Like the first and the second phase, registration would be done through the cowin.gov.in website and also through the Aarogya Setu mobile app but there won’t be any walk-in registration in this phase.