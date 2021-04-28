Like the first and the second phase, registration would be done through the cowin.gov.in website and also through the Aarogya Setu mobile app

All citizens above the age of 18 years can register themselves for getting Covid-19 vaccine jabs starting 4 pm today as the government gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government. They would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

The Centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far - frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

The Serum Institute of India has priced Covishield vaccine at ₹400 per dose for states and ₹600 per dose for private hospitals, Bharat Biotech has decided to sell its Covaxin at ₹600 per dose to states and ₹1,200 per dose to private hospitals. The Centre, however, has asked the drug makers to lower their prices.

Apart from Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik will soon be used, the government said.

Here is how to register for Covid-19 vaccination through the CoWIN portal:

-Log on to www.cowin.gov.in.

-Enter your mobile number.

-Get an OTP to create your account.

-Enter the OTP and click on the “Verify" button.

-You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination' page. On this page, there will be an option to choose one photo ID proof.

-Fill in your name, age, gender and upload an identity document.

-Click on the “Register" button.

-Once the registration is completed; the system will show the "Account Details".

-A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More" button.

-There will be a button indicating 'Schedule appointment'. Now click on it.

-Search a vaccination centre of choice by state, district, block and pin code.

-Date and availability will also be displayed.

-Click on the 'book' button.

-On successful completion of booking, you will receive a message. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination centre.

Here is how to register for Covid-19 vaccination through Aarogya Setu:

-On the Aarogya Setu app homepage, go to the 'CoWIN' tab.

-Under the CoWIN icon, you can see four options - Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard.

-Tap on the "Vaccination" tab and then select the "Register Now" option.

-Enter your mobile number and then click on "proceed to verify".

-Enter the OTP and again select "proceed to verify".

-Once the number verification is done, you will have to upload a photo ID card.

-You also need to fill in other details such as age, gender, year of birth.

-You can register a maximum of 4 beneficiaries through the Aarogya Setu app.

-You can also check for vaccination sites by state, district, block and pin code. The date and availability will be displayed. Select the "book" option.

-Once registered successfully, you will receive an SMS with the appointment details.

