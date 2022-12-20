Registration for PM’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ closes tomorrow1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 07:17 AM IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha: The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12.
Registrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ have already started. The last date to apply for the 6th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, hosted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is December 21.