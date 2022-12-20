Registrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ have already started. The last date to apply for the 6th edition of ‘ Pariksha Pe Charcha ’, hosted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is December 21.

The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12. Students can submit their responses to any one of the themes provided to them. They may also submit their question to the Hon'ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them.

To participate in for Pariksha Pe Charcha, you need to click on the official website: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023/

After this, click on Participate Now and you will get 4 options - Student (Self Participation), Student (Participation through Teacher login), Teacher, Parent. Click on the required option.

On 4 December, 2022, CBSE asked affiliated schools to ensure maximum participation of students in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023.

“In order to select participants who will be featured in the PPC programme, an online creative writing competition is being conducted on various topics between 25 November - 30 December 2022 for students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents. About 2050 winners will also receive a certificate signed by Director NCERT and a copy of the ‘Exam Warrior’ book written by the Prime Minister," CBSE said in the notification.

Last year, the prime minister interacted with specially-abled children during the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where the Prime Minister interacts with students ahead of their board exams, answers their questions on career and education, and shares tips to overcome exam stress. Class 9-12 students can participate in it. It is part of the larger movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - also led by the Prime Minister to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.