Registration for vaccination for 18 years and above on cowin app from 28 April

Registration for covid-19 vaccination for all persons above 18 years of age will begin from April 28 onwards on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu app, union health ministry announced on Thursday. The vaccination process and documents required to get the vaccines would remain the same as earlier.

The central government earlier this week had announced that the vaccination for all adults will start in the country from May 1 under its “liberalised" and “accelerated" Phase 3 Strategy of the National Covid-19 Vaccination program.

The government will continue to use the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform, especially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country, except the criteria for phase 3 will change.

At the private hospitals, the default criteria would be 18 years plus and the criteria at government hospitals will be 45 year plus for central government supplies. State governments can have their own criteria, the government officials said.

Vaccine manufacturers would now be free to supply the 50% doses to State governments and in the open market. The central government had also said that the manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50% supply that would be available to State governments and in open market, before 1st May 2021.

Also, From May 1, the current arrangement of covid-19 vaccination under which the private centres were receiving vaccine doses from the central government administering them for ₹250 per dose will no longer be existing as the private hospitals can procure vaccines directly from vaccine manufacturers.

Vaccination shall continue as before in government vaccination centres, provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier i.e. Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age, the government said.

While several states such as Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and Assam have announced that covid-19 vaccines will be provided free of cost to all adults, while others such as Rajasthan have requested the Central government to provide free vaccines for everyone.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of HCWs and vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearing 14 crores as on Thursday.

The burden of covid-19 cases continues to rise in the country. As least 3,14,835 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 75.66% of the new cases, the government said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,468. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,106 while Delhi reported 24,638 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 22,91,428. It now comprises 14.38% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,33,890 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 59.99% of India’s total Active Cases, the union health ministry data shows. At least 2,104 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 81.08% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 249 daily deaths, the government said.

