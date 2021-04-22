Registration for vaccination for 18 years and above on cowin app from 28 April

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of HCWs and vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The cumulative number of covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is nearing 14 crores as on Thursday.