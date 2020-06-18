Registration mandatory for people wanting to stay in Haryana for over three days

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday decided to regulate interstate movement of people who are coming from other states for a stay of more than three days, based on health related reasons due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases.

Giving more details about this, an official spokesman said that self-registration on the portal www.saralharyana.gov.in and downloading of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all travellers entering Haryana for a stay of more than three days (72 hours).

He said the travellers have to share their complete details, including name, address and mobile number (use of same mobile number for multiple registrations not allowed, except in the case of a family).

Besides this, business visitors are required to give details, including name, mobile and address of persons in Haryana they intend to meet and date of return.

Visitors might be visiting Haryana and staying as house guests with friends or relatives, etc. In such an eventuality, it shall be mandatory for the persons hosting the visitors to register their details on the portal immediately, on the same day of their arrival, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that health screening of all such travellers at border check-posts, railway stations and bus stands would be done at the entry point of the district or city or village, as the case may be, where the person intends to visit.

He said that if any traveller is found symptomatic on arrival, then he or she will report to the nearest health facility and will be assessed for clinical severity.

On testing, if found positive, he or she will be shifted to home isolation or COVID Care Centre, depending upon the severity; and if negative, no further test/self-isolation will be required.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated