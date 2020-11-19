The Delhi government has decided that registration of construction workers will be done through door-step delivery. This will be applicable for only govt schemes. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed about the same. The service will start today on '1076' helpline.

"It has now been decided that registration of construction workers (for govt schemes) will be done through door-step delivery. The service begins today on '1076' helpline. No construction worker will have to stand in long queues at govt offices now: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia," ANI tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 131 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. The single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.