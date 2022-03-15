New Delhi: Registrations on CoWIN portal for the vaccination of adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years and for those above 60 years to get precaution or booster dose will start on Wednesday, the government said on Tuesday.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) has expanded the covid-19 vaccination coverage permitting children above the age of 12 years to get their jabs from Wednesday onwards. Adolescents will be administered Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad.

The decision comes after due deliberation by the scientific committee that permitted covid-19 vaccination for adolescents born in 2008, 2009, 2010 and those who are already above 12 years of age from Wednesday onwards.

Around 5,59,68,909 (5.59 crore) adolescents above 14 years of age (15-18 years) have been inoculated with the first dose, while 3,43,09,111 (3.43 crore) have received the second dose till date.

The government has further amended the vaccination strategy for elderly people above 60 years of age. It has removed comorbidity condition for people above 60 years of age, making them eligible for precaution or booster dose.

So far, at least 12,66,05,098 (12.66 crore) elderly people above 60 years of age have received first dose and 11,39,94 ,240 (11.39 Crore) have been administered with second dose following 1,05,58,219(1.5 Crore) precautionary dose.

Under a nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered more than 182.84 crore vaccine doses so far. It is a key tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from covid-19. At least 17.30 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilised still available with states and UT administrations.

As many as 2,568 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while 7,01,773 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.97 crore (77,97,54,156) tests to diagnose the virus.

Meanwhile, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72%. About 4,722 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients has now reached 4,24,46,171.

According to the health ministry, India’s active caseload has declined to 33,917. The active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country's total positive cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.