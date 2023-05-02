After much criticism, Ukraine's Defence Ministry deleted a controversial tweet of Goddess Kali and further, the government expressed it ‘regrets depicting the Hindu goddess in a distorted manner.’
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzheppar said, “We regret the Ukraine Defence Ministry's tweet depicting Hindu goddess Kali in a distorted manner. Ukraine & its people respect the unique Indian culture & highly appreciate India's support. The depiction has already been removed."
The Defence Ministry of Ukraine on April 30th posted a tweet that depicted a unique yet offensive blend of American actress Marilyn Monroe in her famous 'flying skirt' pose, with the face and detailing resembling the Hindu Goddess 'Maa Kali' in the background of a blast. The tweet had the caption "Work of art," and featured an improvised picture by Ukrainian artist Maksym Palenko. However, this post received massive backlash and sparked outrage among netizens, leading to the Ministry deleting the tweet.
Several netizens expressed their disapproval of the tweet and called out the Ministry for being insensitive and offensive towards the Hindu faith.
One of the netizens tweeted, "Shocking! Official handle of Ukraine Defense Ministry is portraying Maa Kali in a demeaning pose. This is not a work of art. Our faith is not a matter of joke. Take it down and apologise @DefenceU"
Meanwhile, another Twitter user said, "Hurting sentiments of 1.4 billion Indians is not Okay @DefenceU. This is a blatant display of Hinduphobia by Ukraine's defence ministry. Please remove this."
"Shame on you for making such cartoons and insulting our faith! Utterly disgusting attempt," tweeted another user.
While artistic creativity and freedom of expression are essential, it is crucial to show respect and sensitivity towards religious sentiments. Such depictions of religious figures can be deeply offensive and hurtful to people of that faith.
