The Defence Ministry of Ukraine on April 30th posted a tweet that depicted a unique yet offensive blend of American actress Marilyn Monroe in her famous 'flying skirt' pose, with the face and detailing resembling the Hindu Goddess 'Maa Kali' in the background of a blast. The tweet had the caption "Work of art," and featured an improvised picture by Ukrainian artist Maksym Palenko. However, this post received massive backlash and sparked outrage among netizens, leading to the Ministry deleting the tweet.

