Regular classes for final year college students from Jan 11 in Odisha

Regular physical classes in colleges and universities will resume from January 11 for the students of final year undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the Odisha government announced on Sunday.

The penultimate semester exams for the students of UG/PG courses will be held from March 16 to March 31 and the final semester examinations will take place between June 16 and June 30, a notification issued by the Higher Education department said.

The decision was taken in the wake of improving Covid-19 situation in the state and the lost time in terms of academics for students. Classroom teaching had remained suspended across the country from March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

"The State Public Universities and Government as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under H.E. Department) are hereby directed to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses from 11-01-2021(Monday)," the notification said.

The government also said that teachers should go over all chapters of the syllabus irrespective of some portion being covered during online classes.

"Whenever possible, the physical classroom teaching shall be recorded and shared with absentee students," the guideline said, adding that Covid-19 prevention protocols need to be followed.

Strict protocols

It has been made mandatory for all the persons coming to colleges and varsities to wear facemasks. Social distancing should be maintained in classrooms and, if needed, crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended, the guideline said.

However, teachers, students and staff residing in active containment zone shall not come to their institutes, it said.

Hostels will be opened from January 10 only for 2020- 21 final year UG/PG students as well as Ph.D., M.Phil. and other research scholars.

In order to compensate for the lost days, physical classes should be conducted on all days except the examination period, Sundays, January 26 (the Republic Day), February 16 (the Saraswati Puja) and April 1 (the Utkal Divas).

To this extent, the Common Holiday List-2021, communicated to all degree colleges by the higher education department is hereby superseded, the guideline said.

Teaching and research activities of Ph.D., M.Phil. and other research scholars shall also commence in physical mode with effect from January 11, it said.

State Private Universities under the department may also consider commencing classroom teaching of final year UG/PG courses from January 11 by following this guideline to the extent applicable.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 caseload on Sunday mounted to 3,30,309 with 192 more people testing positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,883, a health department official said.

Of the 192 cases, 109 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via