As the Covid-19 cases continue to show a consistent declining trend, the government is planning to resume regular international flights from 15 March, which were shut after the pandemic broke out, reported PTI , quoting officials.

The news agency stated that standard operating procedures effective at Indian airports for foreign arrivals and departure will be complied with after the resumption of flights.

"Regular International flights is likely to resume from 15 March. The Guidelines for International Arrivals, which came into effect from 14 February, will be followed at airports for the passengers of these flights," an official source was quoted as saying.

However, no official announcement has been made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation so far.

The ban on scheduled international passenger flights in India is in effect till 28 February. Such flights have been suspended in India since 23 March 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Special passenger flights have been functioning between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

Revised guidelines for international passengers

The health ministry has issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, with effect from 14 February, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.

Apart from uploading a negative RT-PCR report, taken 72 hours before the journey, there is an option to upload certificates of the completion of the full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.

Also, the demarcation of countries 'at-risk' and other countries has been removed.

Accordingly, the need for giving samples on the port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries ‘at-risk’ has been dispensed with.

This comes as India reported 16,051 new Covid-19 cases and 206 fatalities in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning, according to the Union health ministry.

