





Home >News >India >Regular offline classes of colleges in Karnataka to start from 15 Jan
A teacher checks the body temperature of a student as a precaution against the coronavirus before allowing him to enter the school campus in Bengaluru

Regular offline classes of colleges in Karnataka to start from 15 Jan

1 min read . 11:03 PM IST PTI

  • The State government has also made up its mind to open the students' hostels
  • The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that all the preparations have been made as the standard operating procedure laid out by the Centre to contain the spread of Covid-19

Colleges in Karnataka will go for regular offline classes from January 15 for students of all undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering and diploma classes, Deputy Chief Minister of Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

Colleges in Karnataka will go for regular offline classes from January 15 for students of all undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering and diploma classes, Deputy Chief Minister of Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

"The final year offline classes are already underway successfully. The classes of first, second and third-year students will start from January 15," Narayan told reporters after chairing a meeting with the officials.

The State government has also made up its mind to open the students' hostels.

Along with it, bus services will also resume.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that all the preparations have been made as the standard operating procedure laid out by the Centre to contain the spread of Covid-19.

"There will be Covid screening, sanitisers, mandatory wearing of face mask and social distancing in place at all the colleges," he added.

Narayan said the government has already decided to hold offline examinations or the conventional way of conducting examinations this year and necessary directions have been given to the colleges and the universities about it.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

